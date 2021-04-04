National Pension Service Has $26.67 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Pension Service grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $26,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $206,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 148.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,721,000 after acquiring an additional 167,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of EXPD opened at $108.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

