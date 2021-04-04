National Pension Service Buys 27,298 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,298 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 138,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

