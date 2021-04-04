National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FPLSF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.40. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

