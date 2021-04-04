Mysterium (MYST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.19 Million

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Mysterium has a market cap of $8.19 million and $15,653.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mysterium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.28 or 0.00697992 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

Mysterium is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

