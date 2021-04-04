MurAll (PAINT) Trading Down 24.2% This Week

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.59 or 0.00329505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.13 or 0.00777127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001516 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,850,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,167,359,982 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

Buying and Selling MurAll

