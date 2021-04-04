MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $184.76 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $184.76 million and approximately $170.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020142 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00680365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027777 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,545,920,599 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

