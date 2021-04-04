Morgan Stanley Trims Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Target Price to $2.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $962.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. Analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

