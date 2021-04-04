Morgan Stanley Sells 829,891 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 829,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of United Airlines worth $72,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $57.82 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

