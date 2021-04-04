Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $82,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

