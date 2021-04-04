Morgan Stanley Has $79.76 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $79,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $126.61 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

