Morgan Stanley Has $72.95 Million Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 292.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $72,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,541,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Zymeworks by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $27,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock worth $250,446 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

