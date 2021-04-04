Morgan Stanley Has $71.62 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $71,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.37.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

