Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 257,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1,223.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after buying an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

