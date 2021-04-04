Morgan Stanley Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $50.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WRK. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.58.

WestRock stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WestRock by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 796,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 125,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

