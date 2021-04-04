Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.38% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $75,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,186,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,997 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,074,000 after purchasing an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 152,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.