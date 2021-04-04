Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,163 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.38% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $75,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29.

