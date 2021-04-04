Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $77,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of FBHS opened at $97.15 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.