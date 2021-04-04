Morgan Stanley Boosts CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $27.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.