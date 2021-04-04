Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $337.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.08.

NYSE:MCO opened at $306.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $3,643,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $9,256,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

