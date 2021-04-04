Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Trimmed by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,649 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,430 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

