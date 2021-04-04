Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $874,566.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.