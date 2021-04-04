MNPCoin (MNP) Market Cap Hits $5,078.02

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MNPCoin has a total market cap of $5,078.02 and approximately $17.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.