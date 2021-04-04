MktCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $65,145.32 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, MktCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. MktCoin has a total market cap of $65,145.32 and $530.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00074871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00314340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00092369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.84 or 0.00764347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028577 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017638 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

