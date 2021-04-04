Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.16 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $24.16 or 0.00041309 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $29.14 million and $126,057.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00075105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00315884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00765482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091866 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,205,936 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

