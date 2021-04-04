Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.3% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $249,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.36 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

