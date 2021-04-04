MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.12% of MGP Ingredients worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,219 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Truist lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein, and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

