MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $62.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in MetLife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 15,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in MetLife by 542.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 449,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

