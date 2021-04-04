Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,800 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

