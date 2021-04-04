MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEGEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 68,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,574. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.