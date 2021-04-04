MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 573,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,496. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.01 million. Analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

