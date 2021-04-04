McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $604,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $225.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

