MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $579.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $606.00 to $579.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MKTX. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $571.13.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $520.28 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $324.09 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 33,882.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

