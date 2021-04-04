MAPS (MAPS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $87.21 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

