Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Manhattan Associates worth $33,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

MANH stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

