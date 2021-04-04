Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

