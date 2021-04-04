Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

