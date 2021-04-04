Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

