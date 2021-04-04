Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,079.81 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,071.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.