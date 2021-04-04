Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 34,150 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,007,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,099,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

