Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,097,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.