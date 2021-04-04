Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Lumentum stock opened at $92.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

