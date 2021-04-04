Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce sales of $5.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 14,166,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,269,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

