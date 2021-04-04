Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $394.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $386.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $177.77 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

