Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $395.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $395.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $301.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $177.77 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

