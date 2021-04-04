LPL Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of IIM stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

