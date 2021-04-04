LPL Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

HERO stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.