LPL Financial LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

