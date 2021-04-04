LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $$2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

