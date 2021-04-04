Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 12,222 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 193.4% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 322.5% in the third quarter. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 289.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.