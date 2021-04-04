Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.21 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $235.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.17.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.